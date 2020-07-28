‘Arrogant’ tradie slammed for sex attack on partner’s best friend

A YOUNG tradie who tried to force himself on his partner's closest friend in a drunken sex assault while she slept next door has been told to "lose the arrogance" by a fired-up Cairns judge.

The 25-year-old Bentley Park man, who cannot be named, to protect the identity of the victim, denied the attack, forcing the young woman to give evidence in a Cairns District Court trial before a jury on Thursday found him guilty of sexual assault.

The packed court, filled with his supporters, heard during sentencing on Friday the victim had tried to just take the matter to mediation.

The court was told all the victim wanted was "acknowledgment and an apology" which the qualified boilermaker, who claimed to have no memory of the incident, had refused to do.

"She never wished for anyone to go to jail and the biggest loss for her was the loss of her friend," Crown prosecutor Rachel Boivin said.

Judge Dean Morzone said the woman was subject to a "traumatising" cross examination during the trial, where her credibility was questioned, was "utterly disrespected" and the man had shown a lack of remorse.

"You might be feeling sorry for yourself being in this predicament," he said.

"Perhaps drop the arrogance. Recognise in your drunken state you're capable of doing very reckless and dangerous things."

During the trial the court heard the trio and others had been out drinking in the Cairns CBD at various venues in December 2017.

The man was charged with public nuisance earlier in the night after being caught by police urinating while on his way to the ATM for cash to buy his girlfriend a lap dance at Cover Girls.

The trio went to his home and both women fell asleep before the victim was woken by the man lying beside her in bed.

During the prolonged assault he tried to push his hand between her legs, pushed her into the bed and against a wall.

She told him to stop and leave and attempted to wake her friend, but to no avail and she eventually managed to lock herself in her bedroom.

The man was placed on a 12-month intensive corrections order - a jail term served in the community - and ordered to attend alcohol rehabilitation and pay the victim $2000 compensation for treatment of her emotional and physical injuries.

