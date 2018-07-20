Art After Dark a fun-filled night

Art After Dark is held at Wallace House, Noosaville, once a month.

WHO needs to paint the town red when you can paint the Noosa River orange?

That's exactly what I found myself doing in the company of a room full of new friends during last month's Art After Dark, organised by Noosa Arts and Crafts.

When you pull up in the carpark and hear the chatter and giggles from inside Wallace House, you know you're in the right place.

But it's not all fun and games.

There's some serious learning to be done - over a glass of champagne, of course.

Last month the focus was on the techniques of artist Ken Done, who is renowned for his use of vibrant colours, which is how the Noosa River came to be depicted in vibrant orange hues on my canvas.

Tutor Dale Leach helped us all dig deep to explore our inner artists while painting up a storm.

I wasn't the only one who hadn't put paint brush to canvas since my school days but we all enjoyed "having a go”.

There was no right or wrong (pink shadows on the water - really Dale? - but it worked) and the end results were as varied as the women and men in the group that night.

The next Art After Dark isbeing hosted by the talented Gabi Dick and flowers will be the order of the evening.

In a whimsical way, the choice is yours, be it red poppy, yellow canola, purple lavender or even the autumn glow.

Art After Dark, organised by Noosa Arts and Crafts, is held upstairs at their Wallace House rooms in Noosaville on the fourth Thursday of every month.

The cost is $60 for three hours of fun.

The price includes everything, from the paint and canvas through to plates of delicious nibbles and bubbles to boost your creativity.