Art explores natural elements in eARTh

SUNSHINE Coast artists Helen Lawson, Annie McDonald, Mel Zaninni and Sandra Robertson have engaged their environmental values with the four physical elements offFire,aAir, water and earth directly into glass, pottery and paintings to bring their collaborative exhibition to Eumundi.

eARTh Elements is a play of words connecting the four artists as they illustrate their environmental surroundings.

Each artist has explored elemental symbols and colours to the extent where there is a direct correlation between personal values, community connectives and shared responses in their artwork.

The artists have transposed the connection between the physical and spiritual expression onto canvas, within the fusion of glass and the humble clay of earth.

Helen Lawson's paintings radiate the beauty of flowers inspired by nature while Annie McDonald's creative glass is serendipity "pate de verre” by design, eloquently delicate in stature though strong and radiant with a touch of mystic.

Mel Zaninni's natural water colour paintings are delicately washed, combine paper collage and focus on encaustic with bee's wax to create beautiful textures that are finely polished.

Sandra Robertson's pottery explores the earth element of natural clays into statements of concern for digitisation and Wi-Fi usage and unforeseen long-term impacts on the future natural environment.

eARTh Elements officially opens at 5.30pm on Friday 30 November in Wan'din'in arts space at Discover Eumundi Heritage and Visitor Centre, 73 Memorial Drive, Eumundi. Well known Sunshine Coast ceramic artist, teacher and mentor to many, Rowley Drysdale, will be the guest speaker and open the exhibition.

Welcoming nibbles will be served on Annie McDonald's glass platters and if you buy a drink you can take home the poetry mug it is served in by Sandra Robertson.

This exhibition runs until Friday January 4, 2019. More details at discovereumundi.com/arts-space/calendar.