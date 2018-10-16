Art friends come together for Eclecticia at Butter Factory

ART EXHIBITORS: Cooroy Butter Factory Friends Marge Martin, Anne Gustavsson, Jennie McDowall, Carol Watkins, Annie McDonald, Wendy Catlin and Fiona Groom will display their work at Eclectica.

THIS October and November the Cooroy Butter Factory Friends (BFFs) will come together once again and showcase their talents with a diverse collection of work that explores many aspects of life.

Eclectica will have painters, potters, printmakers and jewellery artisans come together to display a wide variety of different perceptions and designs an eclectic mix of paint, clay and mixed media.

The exhibition sees these artists discovering texture, composition and mediums in a kaleidoscope of colour and form, creating an eclectic mix of art.

Some artists will be presenting a variety of subjects including, landscape, abstraction, still life, on canvas, paper, material and board, while others will be exploring form and texture by handcrafting structures that combine beauty and functionality.

The exhibition runs from October 19 to November 27 from 10am-3pm at the Butter Factory Arts Centre and entry is free.

There will be an official opening by Jandamarra Cadd on October 20 at 5pm and the night will include a cash bar and refreshments.

For more visit www.butter

factoryartscentre.com.au.