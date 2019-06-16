Menu
SMART ARTS: Noosa Civic Shopping centre marketing manager Kathryn Rawlinson and TAG Art Show co-ordinator Jan Cooke.
Art group hits a quarter century

16th Jun 2019 7:00 PM

TINBEERWAH Art Group has been going for 25 years now.

In order to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the gallery is holding an art show with gold coin donations going to the Katie Rose Cottage Hospice, Doonan.

The exhibition runs from Saturday, June 29 from 9am-4pm and Sunday, June 30 from 9.30am-3pm.

The gala opening will precede the event, to be held on Friday, June 28 from 5.30-7.30pm.

The opening will be the perfect opportunity to meet the artists and enjoy some light refreshments.

The event is at Tinbeerwah Hall, on the corner of Sunrise Rd and Noosa-Cooroy Rd, Tinbeerwah.

Check out the Art Show Preview at Noosa Civic Shopping Centre.

For further inquiries about the show, please phone Jan Cooke on 0412769351.

