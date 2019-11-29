Art heals after tragic cancer loss

HEALING: CQU Noosa's Sue Davis with education student April Cunningham. April's daughter Summer, 3, tragically dies this year from caner and now the uni is hosting an art exhibition in her memory.

In December last year, April Cunningham’s three-year-old daughter Summer was diagnosed with an aggressive childhood cancer.

Forced to move to Brisbane for treatment, Ms Cunningham had to leave CQU Noosa where she was studying eduction to be with Summer in hospital.

They lived in a hospital room until little Summer tragically lost her battle on September 24 this year.

In Honour of Summer, CQUniversity Noosa is hosting a free pop-up exhibition celebrating the healing power of art.

The exhibition features work by the Summer and Ms Cunningham’s friends and School of Education and the Arts academic Associate Professor Sue Davis.

Throughout their time in hospital, Ms Davis, who has a background as an arts educator, visited regularly and would bring in art materials and things to do with Summer and April.

“Our time with Sue where we all created art together made us very happy,” Ms Cunningham said.

“When Summer and I knew Sue was coming in we were very excited because we both knew it would be joyful and fun.”

“We also were blessed by others sending us their art – beautiful handmade dolls, toys, drawings, jewellery, cards and more – while some friends played music and sang to us.”

“All of these experiences and expressions of art have been very therapeutic for the both of us going through so much trauma, grief and stress, and it is helping me with my healing.”

Work on display during this pop-up exhibition includes art created by Ms Davis – most of this made throughout her long-service leave from July to September this year.

During this time, Ms Davis worked on her ‘Wild/flower Women’ project embarking on many walks to explore Queensland wildflowers and documenting her experiences through drawing as well as photographs.

“I walked country with April on Minjerribah, and with fellow ‘wild/flower women’ near Cooloola and Noosa, and throughout this time I kept making art with Summer and April,” Ms Davis said.

“I would often send April pictures of flowers and work I made, and when I visited we would do things like draw flowers together.”

“Since Summer’s passing, April and I have shared other art-making times, and we wanted to share some of that experience and joy with others – hence this exhibition.”

As part of the exhibition, attendees have been invited to share and make new memories through creating Summer’s Garden.

A collaborative art work is being created and will surround a drawing of Summer with flowers, butterflies and visions from nature.

The free exhibition is on at CQUniversity Noosa until Monday, December 9.