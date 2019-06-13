Art in the dark hours is fun

Pauline Adair will tutor at Art After Dark on June 27.

ART After Dark at Wallace House in June will be tutored by the very talented artist, Pauline Adair, who is well known for her life studies.

The Art After Dark program introduces various artists to tutor local aspiring artists in a variety of mediums.

Pauline will lead a group of budding artists through applying paint to canvas to produce their own 'Matisse' masterpiece to take home.

Participants will be surprised at their previously undiscovered talents.

No previous experience is necessary.

So come along and join us at Wallace House for a night of champagne, party finger food and a whole lot of fun.

Cost includes all materials and your very own 'Matisse' life drawing on a canvas to take home.

The date is Thursday, June 27, from 5.30 pm to 9pm.

The address is Wallace House, 1 Wallace Park, Noosaville (near the library).

Cost: $65. Bookings essential.

Enquiries to 54741211 or by email: create@noosa

artsandcrafts.org.au

All tuition and assistance is voluntary and all monies raised go to Noosa Arts and Craft's refurbishment of Wallace House.