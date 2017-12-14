Art lover steps down at gallery

AFTER years of mastering the art of good communication, a Pomona gallery is losing one of its creative sparks.

At the end of the year, Wendy Catlin is stepping down from her volunteer manager's role at the Old Pomona Railway Station Gallery. Volunteers, artists and friends of the gallery gathered recently to thank Wendy for her dedicated service and to celebrate her achievements.

"Under Wendy's enthusiastic and unflagging leadership, the gallery has gone from strength to strength,” gallery spokeswoman Susan Wishart said.

"It is a much loved part of the Pomona and Noosa hinterland community.

"The gallery supports more than 100 artists and craftspeople to display and promote their works in its wonderful heritage setting, delighting some 8000 visitors who come through its gates each year.”

Wendy has encouraged and co-ordinated hundreds of volunteers, with more than 40 active helpers dedicating their time and talents to ensure the smooth running of this great community asset. Susan said Wendy is a well-regarded artist in her own right, who plans to spend more time pursing her passions for art, photography and the environment.