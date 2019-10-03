Art lovers, you won’t want to miss this

ART: Unique handcrafted ceramics and creative artworks will be on display at the historic Wallace House from Saturday, October 5.

UNIQUE handcrafted ceramics and creative artworks will be on display at the historic Wallace House next month as part of a Spring Exhibition.

Works by members from six different Noosa Arts and Crafts groups will be exhibited; some of which are by award-winning artists and artisans who have held solo exhibitions.

Art will include oil, acrylic and mixed medium paintings, Chinese brush painting works and diverse ceramic pieces, with some of these also up for sale.

President Gabi Dick hoped locals would visit the exhibition to see some of the wonderful artworks produced by Noosa creatives.

“I encourage Noosa locals to come and visit this exhibition,” Ms Dick said.

“Why not include a visit to the historic Wallace House and see these fabulous works as part of your visitors tours.”

The exhibition will run from Saturday, October 5 through to Friday, October 11 with its official opening on Friday, October 4 by Noosa MP Sandy Bolton.