Art of letter writing not all lost

LOST ART: The Sunshine Beach State School students are enjoying the pen pal written exchange with Italian school kids.

LOST ART: The Sunshine Beach State School students are enjoying the pen pal written exchange with Italian school kids. Congtributed

THE almost-lost art of letter writing is enjoying an international revival based around a Noosa school pen pal program.

Sunshine Beach State School pupils are perfecting their written communication skills as well as building cross-cultural connections with Italian counterparts as part of the Penpal Project.

No emails, no Snapchats, no Facebook - pen and paper are the tools used and the only skill required is patience.

This is an initiative of one of their international families who thought so highly of the school that they made two return trips from their home in Italy.

Arianna Lanzi and her twins Giulio and Ginevra implemented the idea duringtheir last visit to Australia.

She came up with the idea that her children's school in Italy could experience what her own children had via photos and letters.

Sunshine Beach children put their hands up to exchange letters with students at Giulio and Ginevra's school in Italy.

After much anticipation, the first package of replies arrived and the children gathered in the school's library excitedly opening their letters.

International learners co-ordinator Melissa Valotta has helped the project get off the ground.

"The children have realised that snail mail is called that for a reason - the wait may be long but well worth it in the end,” she said.