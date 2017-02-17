Art project inspires and connects community

AS HUMANS, we all have two things in common - we will die and we have dreams.

A project launched in Noosa this week has helped the community realise this, appreciating we're not so different after all.

The first Noosa Before I Die wall was officially presented in Cooroy on Wednesday, giving the community the opportunity to display their goals, dreams and bucket lists on the outer wall of the RSL.

Tracey King from Noosa Libraries, one of the Before I Die project initiators, said the wall is about developing a connection with others.

"It's about sharing joys and hopes and fears and anxieties and sharing that empathy with our neighbours,” Ms King said.

"Something like this helps people stop and reflect and think about what you do want to do with your life and share it with others.”

The wall asks the community to write something they would like to achieve before they die in chalk.

Councillor Jess Glasgow said the project demonstrates how Noosa Council can be a catalyst for fun and inspiration.

"It's a great little feel-good project for the community,” Cr Glasgow said.

"It's about local council bringing ideas other than roads, rates and rubbish.”

The Before I Die concept was first introduced in 2011 in New Orleans, US.

Artist Candy Chang created the wall as a way to channel her grief after experiencing the death of someone close to her.

There are now more than 2000 walls in 70 countries, in 35 different languages.

The second Before I Die wall will be unveiled today at 10am in Arcadia Ln, Noosa.

The Cooroy RSL and Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel played integral roles in helping bring the project to life in Noosa.