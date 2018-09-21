Art space all gobbled up as kids make the boring brilliant

ARTY UPGRADE: The talented St Andrew's Anglican College students go to work to paint up the Turkey laneway.

ARTY UPGRADE: The talented St Andrew's Anglican College students go to work to paint up the Turkey laneway. Contributed

WHEN it comes to art these emerging Noosa creatives are delighted they've come up with a real turkey.

A Noosa Junction laneway on Saturday has been transformed by local and emerging artists as part of the Boring Walls/Lanes with Art program about to make its head-turning mark on the CBD.

Under the guidance of renowned muralist and visual artist David Houghton, visual arts students from St Andrews Anglican College have envisaged "Turkey Lane”.

The striking subject is one of Noosa's much-loved locals, a larger-than-life bush turkey, who is expected to become a sought-after backdrop for selfies and photo shoots.

Then on Monday the creative force moved on to kingfishers in Arcadia St. The large, blank canvas was the side wall of the stunning Aspire Property Management building, and looks over the Arcadia square, home to restaurants, bars, retailers, businesses and the Twilight Market.

Talented artist Alison Mooney worked with David on what is set to become a star attraction.

The co-designers have blended contemporary geometric shapes with native forest kingfishers, the azure blue of their wings catching the sun as they perch in lofty green trees, almost an extension of the trees below.

The Boring Walls/Lanes with Art program is being co-funded through the Regional Arts Development Fund, a partnership between the Queensland Government and Noosa Council to support regional Queensland arts and culture, Noosa Junction business owners and the Noosa Junction Association.

NJA president Michael Tozer said Noosa Junction's growing fusion of art, music and local village "FLAVA” had grown beyond expectation over the past 12 months.

"This project is a collaboration between many, including Noosa Council, the J2 team, local businesses and owners,” he said.

"It appealed to the NJA as it provides inspiring, colourful spaces for artists and our community and is a deterrent for graffiti, but also because it connects and encourages young artists in practical ways.

"By linking experienced artists of Alison and David's calibre, to upcoming talent, such as the students from St Andrew's Anglican College, we're able to provide mentoring and workshops in the classrooms, but importantly outside those classrooms as well,” Mr Tozer said.

College head of visual art Ben Hedstrom said the project had provided St Andrew's visual art students with an amazing opportunity to work with professional artists on a real-world project.

"Students had great fun learning about the street art design process with the amazing Alison Mooney as their tutor,” he said.

Aspire Property Management CEO David Langdon is one of the Junction business owners investing in the Boring Walls/Lanes with Art program.

"When we renovated the old Westpac building turning what was an eyesore into our new contemporary, architect-designed Aspire building, we wanted it to become a focal point.”