Art to honour legacy

LEST WE FORGET: Tewantin's Anzac Day service this year will feature the dedication of a new memorial artwork for Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub-Branch. Caitlin Zerafa

ANZAC Day services will take place across the region on April 25 as locals pause to honour fallen, returned and current servicemen and women.

This year a special memorial unveiling will form part of Tewantin's dawn service in memory of all veterans.

Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub-Branch president Mick Reid said the steel artwork, which would hang on the exterior of the sub-branch building, was symbolic of their legacy.

"The main theme of it is veterans supporting veterans,” he said.

"This ties in with our theme and it keeps awareness in the community.”

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien will unveil the artwork, which was designed by local artist Christine de Stoop.

"It is a very striking design,” Mr Reid said.

"Luke and Jules McCrae have converted Christina's vision into a reality.

"It will last forever.”

TEWANTIN SERVICES

Dawn service: 5.30am at Tewantin Cenotaph. The Light Horse troop will form the catafalque party.

Mr O'Brien will dedicate the new memorial artwork at the end of the service.

Please note, this service is usually very well attended, with parking at a premium, so it is suggested attendees arrive early.

Memorial service: 6.30am at the memorial section of the Tewantin cemetery.

Main parade: 9am along Poinciana Ave. Parade commander Lieutenant Commander Chris Topovsek will lead marchers and school groups down the street (marchers to assemble in Sidoni St at 8.30am, schools in the Woolworths carpark).

The naval cadets will form the catafalque party. Guest speakers will include Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Mal Price, air force cadet Corporal Liam Strong and naval cadet Tyson Gamble.

White doves will be released at the conclusion of the service.

Road closures and changed bus routes will be advertised in advance.

COOROY SERVICES

Dawn service: 4.55am at Cooroy Cenotaph, Diamond St.

It will be followed by a gunfire breakfast at 6am at Cooroy RSL.

Main parade: 10.30am from the Butter Factory. Form up is at 10am.

Memorial service: 11.15am at Cooroy Memorial Hall.

Lunch will be available at Cooroy RSL from noon-2pm. Bookings essential on 5447 6131.