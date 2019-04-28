Art to make food, wine impression

SEE food and art collide at a unique event set in Noosa's hinterland.

Prolific British pop artist Peter Phillips, who studied at the Royal College of Art in London and has a career spanning more than 60 years, will inaugurate his newly constructed Tinbeerwah studio gallery with two special events as part of the Noosa Food and Wine Festival, which also coincides with Phillip's 80th birthday.

The festival will present an exclusive first-look at the Retrospective exhibition, a private collection of six decades worth of work which opens on May 18, and a short documentary on his life.

For the event POP! Pop Art, bubbles and canapes on Saturday May 18, guests will enjoy contemporary canapes by acclaimed creative chef Josh Lopez - best known for his role at the lauded two-hatted GOMA - while sipping on artisanal cocktails prepared by Noosa's newly launched Fortune Distillery and made with limited edition and special release spirits.

At Progressive Pop on Sunday May 19, guests will devour a six-course degustation menu inspired by six decades of work. Each course will include a wine pairing and will be accompanied by rare artworks from Peter's collection and limited edition take-away cards signed by the artist, creating a lively event for food and art lovers alike.

For tickets see Noosa Food and Wine Festival's website.