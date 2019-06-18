Art to showcase beauty of nature

RAW MATERIALS: Ceramic artist Fiona Cuthbert O'Meara will have her work on display in Cooroy.

THIS Saturday head along to Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre for the opening of an exhibition with nature at its core.

Shaped by Nature is a collaboration between Doonan ceramic artist Fiona Cuthbert O'Meara and local oil painter Alan Pirie.

Inspired by her love of nature, Ms Cuthbert O'Meara said the exhibition was about the simplicity of the Earth.

"Since I was a child I have been connected to nature and its simplicity and power,” she said.

"As you go through life you can sometimes lose that and for me personally this is about a journey back to clay and to nature itself.”

With about 100 of her pieces to go on display, including her collection of clay bowls, Ms Cuthbert O'Meara said the exhibition was also a chance to showcase the raw beauty of the materials she used.

"A lot of my bowls are misshaped and embody the imperfections,” she said.

"The art is allowing materials to become what they yield to be, to show what they are - they are Earth.”

Alongside the abstract paintings of Mr Pirie, Ms Cuthbert O'Meara said Shaped by Nature aimed to bring audiences back to their core.

"Alan is doing all the beautiful oil paintings,” she said.

"His style is a zen approach on natural linens and white backgrounds.”

The opening of Shaped by Nature will coincide with two other exhibitions.

As part of NAIDOC Week, Hear My Voice by local indigenous artists will open with a traditional welcome to country and guest speech by Jandamarra Cadd.

"Jandamarra has been mentoring indigenous artists,” Ms Cuthbert O'Meara said.

"We feel blessed for our exhibition to be timed with NAIDOC Week. Indigenous art is also focused around nature so for us it ties in beautifully.

"We feel privileged to share it.”

Shaped by Nature, Hear my Voice and A Class Act by the students of artist and teacher Michael Winters will open on June 22 at 4pm. All are welcome, with nibbles and a cash bar available.

The exhibitions run until July 23.