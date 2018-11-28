Art trifecta hitting the Butter Factory

COLOURED TALE: Artist Dale Leach opens her Twisted Tales Exhibition this Friday. Her works are a vibrant look at the dark side of oral histories.

COLOURED TALE: Artist Dale Leach opens her Twisted Tales Exhibition this Friday. Her works are a vibrant look at the dark side of oral histories. Contributed

ART lovers get ready to see some unique local talent because Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre has three exhibitions opening today.

The first exhibition is Twisted Tales by Doonan artist Dale Leach and is said to be a vibrant, lively and unpredictable insight into the dark side of nursery rhymes.

"I feel like I've definitely stuck my neck out a bit with this subject matter,” Leach said.

She offers up 'Jack and Jill' as an example: "King Louis and Mary Antoinette we beheaded in 1793, and 'Jack and Jill' came out two years later. A lot of these nursery rhymes are a documentation of history, it's verbal history.

"I could see these stories. They've just been demanding to come out. So, here we are!”

This is Leach's ninth solo show and her landscapes of Noosa Hinterland are hugely popular. Her work is regularly commissioned internationally and one of her pieces hangs at the Sunshine Coast Mayoral offices.

'[SQUEEZE]', a showcase of works by 29 Sunshine Coast's art teachers, opens at Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre on Friday. Contributed

Also opening is '[SQUEEZE]', a showcase of works by 29 Sunshine Coast's art teachers.

The exhibition is named for the notion their own time for practice, revealing the talent of these artists outside the classroom.

Archibald Prize finalist and head of department at St Andrew's Anglican College Ben Headstrom will feature with his piece painted entirely in his classroom.

Heading into its eighth iteration since 2005 it is a great way for these talented teachers to share their message about the importance of finding the time to "squeeze” in practice.

FLOW is the culmination of Doug Walker's three-month residency onsite at BFAC, opening this Friday, November 30. Contributed

The final showcase unveils the Kaya Sulc Studio Residency with an exhibition by debut resident Doug Walker.

The self-taught artist's palette is a response to the thousands of white walls he has painted during his career as a house painter.

'Flow' is a culmination of his three months on-site at BFAC.

"I've had space to reflect on my journey as an artist here at BFAC over the past three months,” he said.

"I've been able to experiment my medium and methods without being confined in anyway ... all in all, the whole concept has given me a pathway to continue on from, as an artist.”

BFAC Co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said the pilot residency, named for Cooroy-based artist Kaya Sulc, has gone beyond her expectations.

"To see Doug working in his studio, day-in-day-out for the past three months, creating this jaw-dropping body of work, has been an amazing experience,” she said.

All three exhibitions open at Butter Factory Arts Centre this Friday, November 30 from 6-8pm. Entry is free and all are welcome.