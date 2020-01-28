Art, wine and good times at ‘edgy’ opening night

EDGY ART: Co-Curators of 40 under 40, Amanda Bennetts and Alicia Sharples at the opening night at The Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre.

THE 40 Under 40 exhibition opening promised to be edgy and not your run-of-the-mill cheese and wine art event, and that’s exactly what was delivered.

More than 450 people packed the crowded Butter Factory Arts Centre in Cooroy on January 17 for a night of food, beer, wine, entertainment and, of course, art.

This project was the brainchild of co-curator and artist Amanda Bennetts, who couldn’t be more happy with the turnout for the opening.

“I really think when you add good art, music, poetry, live art demos and fuse that with good food and locally brewed beer from Land & Sea, you create an event that is accessible to all, with people attending who may not usually venture out to art exhibitions,” Ms Bennetts said.

The success of this year’s event has encouraged Ms Bennetts to make it an inaugural exhibition.

Cooroy five-piece band SuperYacht kept the masses entertained with their “doom pop”, which blends dreamy keys, guitars and haunting vocals. As well as a band, the evening saw funk DJ Brett Riley on the turntables as well as spoken word from Doom Baby, Ketakki, and Aaron Mears writing impromptu poetry for the punters.

The feedback from the public is that Cooroy would like to see more events like this in the much-loved Butter factory, with many saying it showcases to the greater community that Cooroy is more than a quaint hinterland town.

Locals are being encouraged to support the amazing talent of young artists in the area and come along to see the exhibition, which is on until February 18.