‘Artastic’ sale a bargain chance to brighten your home

SALE TIME: Noosa Arts and Crafts are holding their annual Fantastic Artastic sale this January.

IF YOU love all things arts and craft then make sure to not miss this.

Noosa Arts and Crafts annual Fantastic Artastic sale is on again and has been dubbed the “art bargain experience of the year”.

“Our award-winning and enthusiastic artists are emptying out their studios to make way for new work in 2020,” member Tricia Bradford said.

“The sale will include large and small paintings, prints, wall hangings, cards and other hanging works which will fill the galleries at Wallace House.”

“This popular sale will see paintings occupying every available space, on the walls, on easels, on tables and even on the floor.”

Art will be for sale in all sizes with a large variety of subject matter. Prices have been lowered and there are cards also available to suit every occasion.

Shoppers will have the chance to meet and talk with the artists and art lovers an opportunity to brighten their homes with a new look for a new decade.

“While there sit down in the midst of the art for a delightful and delicious morning or afternoon tea or lunch at our pop up cafe.”

The art sale will run on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday January 19 from 9.30am—3.30pm at Wallace House.