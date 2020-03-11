Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
scene from Aus documentary Have You Seen the Listers (2018)
scene from Aus documentary Have You Seen the Listers (2018)
Crime

Artist Anthony Lister charged with multiple rapes

by Georgia Clark
11th Mar 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A world-renowned Sydney street artist colloquially known as the "adventure painter" has been charged by police for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting several women.

Anthony Lister - a 40-year-old Darlinghurst-based artist who rose to international fame with his graffiti-style art - was on Wednesday hit with a string of charges relating to the alleged assaults.

Lister allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted four women - including three art students - on separate occasions at his Darlinghurst home between 2015 and 2018.

It is also alleged he tattooed three lines on one of the women without her consent.

Lister recently featured in a Netflix documentary 'Have You Seen the Listers?' which chronicles the artist's rise to fame.

His work is also featured in the National Gallery of Australia and Art Bank Australia.

Police on Tuesday raided the famed artist's Darlinghurst home and an industrial space in Marrickville.

During the searches, police seized four replica pistols, knuckle dusters, prohibited drugs, including methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, and cannabis oil; computers, mobile phones, digital cameras, SD cards, and other electronic equipment.

Lister was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station.

He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to person with intent, five counts of sexual intercourse without consent, using an intoxicating substance to commit an indictable offence, four counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, seven counts of possessing prohibited drugs, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court later today.

More Stories

Show More
anthony lister artist crime editors picks rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High profile real estate among latest donors to splash cash

        premium_icon High profile real estate among latest donors to splash cash

        News Noosa Election campaign donors have been revealed by the ECQ registar and who has the biggest 'war chest'.

        School on alert as parent confirmed with coronavirus

        premium_icon School on alert as parent confirmed with coronavirus

        Health Parent of child at daycare centre tests positive for coronavirus

        Young couple swear to revolutionise beachside buying

        premium_icon Young couple swear to revolutionise beachside buying

        News A Coolum couple’s exciting business is set to make waves in property market.

        How this cancer app is changing lives

        premium_icon How this cancer app is changing lives

        News ‘I’m absolutely blown away all I wanted to do was to help a few people’: Noosa...