Artist displays his work to the world

TALENT: Chris Postle, with his Sunshine Coast-inspired art, is opening his studio to the pubic this Friday.

A LOCAL artist experienced one of the biggest highlights in his 27-year career during a recent trip to the UK.

Chris Postle was visiting his daughter in Brighton while exhibiting work as part of the Parallax Art Fair in Chelsea, London.

While it was only his first time to the UK, Postle experienced the opportunity of a lifetime.

Displaying works with artists from every corner of the globe, Postle made the most of this rare opportunity to network and promote home with his Sunshine Coast-inspired artwork.

Postle's work was exhibited across both days of the fair.

His work is now back on the Coast at the Montville Art Gallery and the Gallery Beneath on The Esplanade in Mooloolaba.

Postle is opening his studio to the public for the week before Christmas.

The community is welcome to peruse his art and discover where his inspiration comes to life at 7 Camille Ct, Mt Coolum, from December 15-23.

Visit www.chrispostle.com for more information.