23°
News

Artist finds positives through negative photography

Ian Richter has a photography exhibition on display at the Cooroy Butter Factory.
Ian Richter has a photography exhibition on display at the Cooroy Butter Factory. Amber Macpherson
by Amber Macpherson

COORAN artist Ian Richter hopes his photography exhibition will help others struggling with their mental health to see life in a new light.

Having spent many years coming to terms with his own mental well-being, Mr Richter said having a creative outlet helped him deal with his issues.

"It (photography) helped me get through a lot of things,” Mr Richter said.

"This (the exhibition) was part of unfinished business, but it's still ongoing.

"It's been 10 years in the making, and it's out there.

"It's a good feeling.”

Making Light of the Dark is a collection of photographs on display at the Cooroy Butter Factory.

The light and colours in the photos are reversed, a metaphor for "turning life around” even during its darkest moments.

Mr Richter's work is presented in conjunction with Queensland Mental Health Week this week, which included a talk from renowned nature photographer Steve Parish on Wednesday.

Being an ambassador for Mental Illness Fellowship Queensland, Mr Parish spoke of how creative expression could help people find purpose, leading to happier lives.

Mr Richter agreed: "That's when I'm happiest - when I've got my camera out.”

Making Light of the Dark will be on display until October 31 in the Butter Box Space.

Topics:  art cooroy cooroy butter factory ian richter mental health noosa queensland mental health week

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
From hip hop to the majesty of the ballet

From hip hop to the majesty of the ballet

Our 'Billy Elliot' off to top UK ballet school

Companies on the hunt for coal in Cooran

An environmental group was shocked and angry to learn two coal mine exploration permits have been approved in areas near Cooran and the hinterland.

Exploration permits cover areas in National Park, private property

Preparing the cream of our snow champs

NOOSA sports physiotherapist Peter Hogg was right at home during his fifth Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014. He is now set for South Korea in February next year.

Great Olympic track record

Kiss of life for a weary surf club

FRESH LOOK: The Sunshine Beach SLSC will look like this if a major upgrade is approved as expected next week in council.

Council looks set to green light upgrade

Local Partners