Artist finds positives through negative photography

Ian Richter has a photography exhibition on display at the Cooroy Butter Factory. Amber Macpherson

COORAN artist Ian Richter hopes his photography exhibition will help others struggling with their mental health to see life in a new light.

Having spent many years coming to terms with his own mental well-being, Mr Richter said having a creative outlet helped him deal with his issues.

"It (photography) helped me get through a lot of things,” Mr Richter said.

"This (the exhibition) was part of unfinished business, but it's still ongoing.

"It's been 10 years in the making, and it's out there.

"It's a good feeling.”

Making Light of the Dark is a collection of photographs on display at the Cooroy Butter Factory.

The light and colours in the photos are reversed, a metaphor for "turning life around” even during its darkest moments.

Mr Richter's work is presented in conjunction with Queensland Mental Health Week this week, which included a talk from renowned nature photographer Steve Parish on Wednesday.

Being an ambassador for Mental Illness Fellowship Queensland, Mr Parish spoke of how creative expression could help people find purpose, leading to happier lives.

Mr Richter agreed: "That's when I'm happiest - when I've got my camera out.”

Making Light of the Dark will be on display until October 31 in the Butter Box Space.