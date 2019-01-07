Artist in natural element for expo

BRIGHT FUTURE: Sunshine Coast artist Christ Postle will display his work on January 19 and 20 in Tinbeerwah.

LATER this month, Tinbeerwah Community Hall will be home to an art exhibition 30 years in the making.

Sunshine Coast artist Chris Postle has been painting professionally for that long and the expo, and subsequent art sale, will include the unveiling of a piece that to him encompasses everything he has learned through the years.

"Called The Awakening, this painting touches on our amazing coast and what it can offer and hopefully in a small way awakening people's awareness of what could be if we nurture our habits and look after beaches,” Postle said.

He hopes the 2.3m by 1.2m painting will touch on what is happening in the environment and what people can do to preserve it.

"It's my bit towards the saving of the planet.

"It is a very powerful and positive painting with fantasy, dreams and hopes of a future full of light and positivity.”

What began as a hobby and passion from a young age slowly eventuated into a career as Postle gave up his previous life owning a business.

"It happened by luck and chance,” he said.

"People started asking me to paint for them and I thought 'I'm going to give this a try and see what happens'.”

Across his career, Postle has owned galleries and two years ago was commissioned to supply artwork for two superyachts.

Last year he also joined 160 international artists in London for a two-day art fair he said was "an incredible experience to be part of”.

Despite the success, at one point he nearly gave art up for good.

"I almost walked away from it, especially back when the GFC hit,” Postle said.

"It's never always a smooth ride but perseverance, along with changing with the times and our amazing new technology, internet and social media, has opened so many new doors.”

Inspired by his love of the outdoors, Postle's style is coastal contemporary.

"I often will be out on a walk and look at something that people might otherwise overlook,” he said.

"I guess I have that creative side. Mum was an artist too.”

30 Years in the Making will feature six other rising artists Postle has chosen, giving them an opportunity to showcase their work.

They include photographers, sculptors and painters.

The expo will be held on January 19 and 20 from 9am-6pm.

An original painting by Postle will be given away as a lucky door prize.