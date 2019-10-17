Artist inspired by climate emergency for Eumundi exhibition

Ridgewood artist Debra Dougherty with a piece from her Future Past exhibition.

Ridgewood artist Debra Dougherty with a piece from her Future Past exhibition.

THE world’s climate emergency has inspired mixed media artist Debra Dougherty to create some pretty impressive pieces for her upcoming solo exhibition.

“My soul is grieving for our lost ecology,” Debra said.

“My fear that we have no future oozes out onto the canvas.”

Debra said she has been concerned about the environment for a very long time and it shows in her art.

For this exhibition she has created a body of work that speaks of climate emergency and expresses her grief over what is being lost.

Debra’s solo exhibition is expressing her ‘soul nostalgia’, as she refers to it.

Mixed media collages with photos of children from early Australia are displaced into a frightening future to create a sense of unease about our fragile place in time.

Debra believes our grandchildren will not share Earth with birds and trees like our grandparents did.

She said her expressive artworks offer viewers the chance to pause and react with their hearts.

Future Past opens on Friday, October 25, 5.30pm at Wan’din’in arts space, 73 Memorial Dr, Eumundi — behind Discover Eumundi Heritage and Visitor Centre.

The exhibition continues until November 16.

All are welcome to attend and there will be nibbles on arrival and a cash bar available. RSVP is appreciated to info@discovereumundi.com.

There will be a free demonstration by the artist on Friday, November 8, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

In this demonstration Debra will layer on acrylic paint, searching for a place deep inside herself that has strong feelings.

She will then look at her expressive mark making to see what collage she will use to add to the story.

Some time for discussion of ideas and methods will be interspersed with the demonstration. Tea and coffee is supplied, bring your own lunch.

For further details visit www.discovereumundi.com/arts-space/calendar