Artist joins the fight in the Bight

FUNDRAISING: Artist Suze Williams hopes to raise some money to save the Great Australian Bight through her painting. Caitlin Zerafa

EVERYONE has a backstory but when the chips were down, art was always what Tinbeerwah's Suze Williams turned to.

Keeping most of her work private, Ms Williams' latest piece will hopefully raise money for an environmental project she cares deeply about.

"I've come out of my comfort zone but I thought this was a good thing to do to raise some money,” she said.

Sunrise for the Alliance has been painted as part of the Fight for the Bight campaign against oil exploration.

While some oil giants such as BP have abandoned their efforts, six companies still hold leases in the area, with approval given to begin seismic oil and gas testing from September.

"I can't see how anyone can allow this - it's our water, it's our coast, it's our Australia,” Ms Williams said.

"There is no guarantee something (bad) isn't going to happen and it's too late when something does.

"The alliance needs as much help as they can get.”

Sunrise for the Alliance took six weeks to paint, a few hours a day, and MsWilliams said to her it captured the beauty of the real thing.

"I've flown over (the Great Australian Bight). It's just so mesmerising and how it should be left.

"I knew we had a beautiful country but when you see that it's just amazingly spectacular. So many people are conscious about conservation now.”

Ms Williams has always had a passion for marine life, having previously worked with dolphins in Rainbow Beach.

Her painting career began almost by accident.

"The first painting I sold was on the wall of the house I was selling and they didn't want to buy the house unless the painting came with it.”

Ms Williams has a knack for seeing a picture and being able to recreate it.

"You have to be in the mood for it, in the mindset,” she said.

"I like to know what I'm looking at. Mind you, there is some abstract that I like.

"It's got to mean something. It's got to have soul.”

Ms Williams will donate all proceeds, after costs, to the Great Australian Bight Alliance.

Her work is for sale at www.bluethumb.com.au/ susan-williams/Artwork/ sunrise-for-alliance.