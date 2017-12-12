Artist weaves her way across world

AN ACCLAIMED Canadian print and weave artist has travelled to Noosa to open an exhibition at CQUniversity.

Montreal artist Julianna Joos has been a printmaker for 40 years and has spent the past 13 years focusing on fibre-art production, including digitally created Jacquard weavings, digital printing on fibre and wearable art.

She's made the special trip to stage her North/South Stories exhibition, including etchings and weavings, at the CQUni Noosa Art Space until December 21.

CQUni creative industries lecturer Liz Ellison said the perspectives on Joos' work "will be interesting to consider alongside the challenges facing our own emerging practitioners in our local region”.

"CQUni Noosa invited Julianna to exhibit her work as a result of her inter- national profile in weaving and etchings,” Dr Ellison said.

"She has previously exhibited in Queensland, and we are excited to host her work again in the southern hemisphere.

"Her work feels like a good fit for the region because of her interest in the natural environment.”

Joos said she was coming to Noosa especially for the exhibition and to expand her experience of the arts, art making and art teaching.

"Exhibiting at the CQUniversity Noosa Art Space gives me both the opportunity to promote my artworks, Jacquard weavings and original prints, and to appreciate the pedagogy of the Arts programs, while interacting with students and faculty on campus,” she said.

Joos has won two major international prizes in printmaking in 2005 in Italy and 2002 in Canada.