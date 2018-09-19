Artist's brush helps farmers in drought

GENEROUS DONATION: Michael Brennan, director of the Noosa Regional Gallery, artist Trevor Purvis and two art enthusiasts who visited Trevor's studio.

GENEROUS DONATION: Michael Brennan, director of the Noosa Regional Gallery, artist Trevor Purvis and two art enthusiasts who visited Trevor's studio.

LOCAL artist Trevor Purvis and his wife Beryl came up with a novel and generous way of raising funds for drought-affected farmers.

They will commit a percentage of sales of Trevor's paintings from their recent Noosa Open Studios weekend.

The response far exceeded all expectations.

In three days, more than 250 art enthusiasts visited their Cooroy studio.

Several travelled from interstate and even overseas to enjoy the remarkable talent of more than 60 artists in the Noosa region.

Sales of Trevor's art, which highlights the variations of colour and topography of the Australian outback, far exceeded all expectations, based on last year's open studio.

Trevor was delighted to be able to make a donation of more than $800 to Farm Aid, a win-win for both the artist and the farmers.

As an added bonus, Trevor's workshops are almost fully booked for the next six months.