Artist’s colourful designs capture region’s beauty

A CREATIVE talent known for her unique and colourful jewellery designs, will release a new collection of wearable art.

Concrete Jellyfish owner Rene Skelton makes earrings, handbags, sunglasses and even chandeliers - out of hand-poured and high-quality resin.

A selection of the earrings that Rene has made.

The fun and quirky designs are inspired by Australian flora, fauna and culture and the creative genius promises more colour and abscurity for her new range.

"I pride myself on doing something unique, different and bright," Ms Skelton said.

"More birds, gum leaves and foliage will come out this year and I have been experimenting with a new technique, where artworks will appear on the surface of the resin."

Rene from Concrete Jellyfish. Picture: Contributed.

Despite her popularity, with an Instagram following of more than 23K, the maker said the best moment of her career happened at an art exhibition in Brisbane.

"A lady from Agnes came up to me and said she had such a sense of pride that someone from her neck of the woods was behind the designs," Ms Skelton said.

"I was so humbled by that and it actually gave me goosebumps."

Rene from Concrete Jellyfish with her hand poured resin clutch, with detachable shoulder straps.

Born and bred in Bundaberg, Ms Skelton went on to travel the world and live in the UK, where she met her Italian husband.

But when the couple had children, they wanted them to experience the magic of a country, coastal town.

"It was a toss up between Bundaberg, Woodgate and Agnes Water, but when we found this property in Agnes overlooking the water, we just knew," she said.

While she left Australian shores temporarily, her designs have always been inspired by her home town.

"Growing up, Bundaberg was this cruisy place near the beach where we would ride our pushbikes all day and turn up at home at 5pm that afternoon," Ms Skelton said,

"(Bundaberg) really nurtured your independence and gave you a sense of freedom, which reflects my designs.

"Baffle Creek ... is one of the most beautiful, serene places on earth … there's no people, you're in among the bush and beach."

For more information, visit https://concretejellyfish.co/.