Artist's journey on show at U3A exhibition

PASSION: Local artist Jenny Hines has a new exhibit opening this weekend at Tewantin U3A.

LOCAL artist Jenny Hines has a new retrospective exhibit at Tewantin's University of the Third Age, 64 Poinciana Ave, opening Saturday, April 22 at 3pm.

Jenny's collection will celebrate 30 years of painting, revealing a journey through various styles and mediums, from traditional oils to modern abstract works in acrylics and bitumen.

Jenny is inspired by the colour and light of the landscape, creating works where elements become subtly abstract.

She enjoys painting the conflict, tension and magic created by edges where there is an energy.

Music has played a major role in Jenny's art and she always has something playing while she is creating, be it gentle classical, loud rock or contemporary music.

Jenny's work is admired by individuals seeking statement pieces for their homes, with a number of her works in private hands in Hobart, Melbourne and Noosa.

The exhibition will be opened by Gabi Dick, chairman of Noosa Arts and Craft Association.