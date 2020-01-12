Artists need some inspired help from council

Noosa Regional Art Gallery has a role to play in culture plan.

ARTISTS in Noosa may be talented and inspired but too many are lacking a career pathway, according to Future Noosa council candidate Karen Finzel.

And this is why Noosa Council needs to step in and implement its culture plan.

“Despite the great range of talent, our artists and craftspeople rarely earn a decent income,” Ms Finzel said.

“More than a year ago Noosa Council adopted a culture plan,” Ms Finzel said.

“It had many goals – including an important objective to grow what it termed the cultural economy.

“But we haven’t heard a thing about the plan since,” she said.

Ms Finzel said most artists aren’t entrepreneurs and this is where the local government should be helping.

“The council can help fill gaps in service delivery including through community grants and undertaking research,” she said.

“It should be doing more to promote the arts and gaining recognition for our shire as a great place for visual artists, craftspeople and performance artists.

“It should be working to give the cultural sector a proper economic base, just as its plan promised.”

Ms Finzel said Future Noosa candidates are committed to the continuing health of the cultural sector in all its forms.

“I’ve lived in Noosa Shire for 33 years and during that time I’ve seen local arts and crafts grow from small beginnings to really come alive,” Ms Finzel said.

“And under the guidance of the Noosa Regional Gallery the creative scene is escalating. We will ensure the council’s plan is taken off the shelf and implemented,” she said.