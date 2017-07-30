Artists to open doors to public

MORE than 2000 enjoyed seeing a range of artwork across Noosa last year.

And they even met the artists in their own studios and homes, to discuss the meaning behind the many pieces on show.

It was so successful that it's all happening again.

The 2017 Noosa Open Studios event will take place from Friday, August 18 to Sunday August 20.

And again, Noosa residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a day (or days) out, touring from coastal vistas to hinterland hideaways, to view, discuss - and maybe buy - some of the artistic endeavours of 50 emerging and established artists in a variety of media.

"There is a 64-page guide to the participating artists, so you can work out your itinerary,” organiser Tricia Bradford said.

"You will be able to pick up the guide from a variety of locations.”

Ms Bradford said the Open Studios concept brought a new dimension to viewing art.

"For some people, walking into an art gallery or similar can be an intimidating experience,” she said.

"This is a much more relaxed process. You can see the artists in their own locales, meet them and see what their creative spaces are like - and discover what the art means to them.

"The artists involved range from amateur to full-time professional, and are creating everything from picture cards to ceramics to major works of art, so it's not all high-expense works.”

Ms Bradford said the event was sponsored by Tourism Noosa and Noosa Council among others, and had been publicised in Melbourne during the recent Tourism Noosa campaign.

"It has proved to be a very popular concept,” she said.

"There is an exhibition of all contributing artists at Wallace House in Noosaville for anyone who wants to have a preview of what's on offer.”

For more information visit www.noosaopenstudios. com.au.