Arts fest alive and kicking in 2021

Noosa Alive! will be back in the flesh and entertaining in a series of events over 2021.

Yet another festival staple for Noosa is shape shifting and downsizing into COVID Safe portions in 2021.

Australia’s premier regional performing arts and cultural festival Noosa Alive! has announced it will be a series of events spaced throughout the year – instead of a 10 day festival in July.

This follows the same path chosen by organisers of next year’s Noosa Eat & Drink Festival.

After the cancellation off this year’s program Noosa Alive! president Andrew Squires said this committee was forced to find different ways of bringing performing arts to the community.

“We know that people want to be together with their friends – seeing amazing artists, eating great food and sharing strong discussions,” Mr Squires said.

“As there are obvious limitations in booking international talent, we are looking at the very best of Australian talent and will continue to work with and support local business and venues.

“We want to showcase up-and-coming talent and professional performers and continue the 20-year legacy that is Noosa alive!,” he said.

Details of next year’s events are yet to be announced, however Sunshine Coast racegoers will have a taste of what lies ahead at the upcoming Noosa Cup Day on Sunday, October 4 at Sunshine Coast Turf Club in Caloundra.

The talents of Emma Tomlinson is going to be back in at the races by Noosa Alive!

Mr Squires said the gala race day is a fundraiser for Noosa Chances, which provides scholarships and ongoing support for young people, will see Noosa Alive! arranging for independent artist singer songwriter Emma Tomlinson to perform with DJ Antix.

Tomlinson has performed her pop-classical cross over, RnB and alternative pop at previous Noosa Alive! festivals.

Noosa Chances CEO Tara Bell said cup day will be a sensational opportunity for racing purists, non-punters and art lovers to come together and enjoy a day at the races.

“And it will help raise money for Noosa Chances, so we can give young people the opportunities they deserve with talent-based scholarships,” Ms Bell said.

Tickets to Noosa Cup Day are $195 per person or $1950 for a table of 10 and available via www.noosachances.org.au/events.

Tickets include a three-course lunch created and produced by Noosa celebrity chef Matt Golinski.