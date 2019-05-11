Art's worn so well in Eumundi

ART ON THE GO: Wearable art creations by Cindy Vogels.

EUMUNDI will play host to one the Australian Wearable Art Festival, rolling out the catwalk for over 40 wearable works of art designed by artists from Tasmania to Mission Beach.

The event will have four main categories as part of its gala parade competition - Avant Garde, Floriana, Trashion and Sustainable - as well as additional prizes for Haute Couture, Headpiece, First Nation and best tertiary and secondary student pieces.

Event curator Wendy Roe said the night is set to be a spectacular showcase where guests will be treated to fashion taken to the extreme and all set in a picture perfect location.

"We have a 16m runway where haute couture will meet costumery - where waste will be turned into waistcoats and flower crowns become complete flower dresses,” she said.

"We have been working on this event for at least a year and we can't wait to welcome everyone under the stars in the Eumundi Square.”

The event has attracted national attention, and local artists such as Larissa Salton are excited to have their works selected to take the stage.

"I re-purpose puzzle pieces, curtains, toothpicks, broken jewellery, birds' nests, suitcases and bullet shells to create an old-world whimsical charm,” Ms Salton said.

Both award-winning artist Dr Jandamarra Cadd and special guest judge Peter Dwyer of the Whitehouse Design Institute will join fashion designer to the stars Cindy Vogels on the judging panel where a total of $3600 cash will be awarded.

Finalists' wearable pieces of art will be presented on the catwalk at Eumundi Square under the stars from 6pm on Friday, May 24.

Tables of 12 are available to purchase for $1200 which include food and drinks or general admission tickets are available for $35.

To purchase tickets, visit the website australian wearableart.com.au.