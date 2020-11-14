Artworks illustrate Bundaberg’s history and culture

GenesisCare Bundaberg commissioned the artworks which were painted by local indigenous artist Byron Broome. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

GenesisCare Bundaberg commissioned the artworks which were painted by local indigenous artist Byron Broome. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

PAINTINGS that represent the Aboriginal heritage of Bundaberg have found a home to brighten up people's day and share some of the untold stories from the dreamtime.

GenesisCare Bundaberg commissioned the artworks which were painted by local indigenous artist Byron Broome.

Local indigenous artist Byron Broome performs a welcome to country in front of one his inspiring paintings. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

The series of paintings titled Burral The Creator, represents the rich history of the indigenous communities in Bundaberg and were recently installed in the treatment centre, in celebration of NAIDOC Week.

"In the past some elders hid these stories so they haven't been told in Bundaberg before," Mr Broome said.

"But now we can proudly say these are the original stories of Bundaberg and in doing so, restore the history and culture of Bundaberg."

The four-part series represents heaven and earth, wind, rock, water and fire. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Mr Broome said the four art pieces portrayed the natural elements of heaven and earth, wind, rock, water and fire.

He said one painting tells the story of elders from the Bunda tribe who shared knowledge with other generations, teaching them how to live on the land from hunting.

Another piece from the series tells the very well-known dreamtime story of a saltwater turtle named Mee-Bar who travels back home to Bundaberg to lay its eggs.

Titled Burral The Creator, the artworks were recently installed in the GenesisCare Bundaberg treatment centre, in celebration of NAIDOC Week. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Artist Byron Broome said the stories behind the artworks were untold and he wanted to restore the history and culture of Bundaberg by telling them. Picture: Rhylea Millar