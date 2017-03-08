Arty asset brushes up

SPRUCE UP: The volunteer team of painters add some real shine to the Cooroy arts centre.

ACCORDING to the hardware chain workers who volunteered their elbow grease to help recoat the massive Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre, it was worth doing, worth Dulux.

And thanks to the generosity of the paint manufacturer, this impressive facelift did not cost the Cooroy Future Group board, which runs the centre, a single cent.

According to CFG board member Carol Watkins this "marvellous donation” will provide a fresh white look to act as "a crisp backdrop for artworks”.

A group of Bunnings hardware volunteers from Noosa, Gympie and Maroochydore, alongside local handyman Jim Howard, have provided a tradesman's touch to this rejuvenation.

Jim is a renowned painter, volunteer and Noosa Men's Shed stalwart.

"A huge thank you to Dulux for supplying the paint and Bunnings stores for rollers, brushes and volunteers,” Carol said.

"The Cooroy Future Group is very grateful for the support of the businesses and volunteers who epitomise the spirit of giving.

CFG president Tex Pipke, said:

"The painting of the interior marks another step forward in the evolution of the Butter Factory as an important arts centre on the Sunshine Coast.

"It is very timely as we have three new exhibitions opening on Saturday, March 4 and exhibitions bookings now extend into 2018.

"We are confident exhibiting artists will be delighted with this new canvas.”

Tex said the centre's reputation was growing month by month.

It has had an ever increasing visitation and a wide variety of exhibitions, as well as the artists' co-operative in The Shop@bfac displaying works by a range of Sunshine Coast artists.