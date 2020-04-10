Menu
CONNECTED: Afternoon gin and tonic? Yes please! At NoosaCare one family wasn't going to let COVID-19 stop their afternoon G&T and chat.
News

Arvo G&T’s keeping aged care residents connected

Caitlin Zerafa
10th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
WITH visitation restricted at local aged care facilities, staff are turning to creative way to boost positivity and wellbeing with acts of kindness.

Live concerts and free coffee are a few of the ways NoosaCare staff at both Carramar and Kabara are helping keep residents feel connected.

NoosaCare’s Danah Wood said staff were going above an beyond to bring joy into the facility using skills that far reach their day-to-day roles.

We have one staff member who is actually in a ban and he is quite liked by our residents,” Ms Wood said.

“He has brought in his guitar and plays live music to them.”

“We also have a coffee cart so everyone can enjoy free fancy coffee while listening to the music.”

Ms Wood said with visiting strictly limited to staff, they have been forced to think creatively.

“We are trying to find ways to lift the energy and increase positivity,” she said.

“If we do that it lifts our own health and well being.”

She said staff were helping families member FaceTime loved ones but her favourite interaction so far was an afternoon gin and tonic through the fence.

“One of our staff member came across two family member enjoying their G&T from afar.”

It’s great we are still able to keep those connections and it’s so positive to see everyone care about everyone.

Ms Wood said despite the difficult and uncertain times, people has responded positivity to the safety measure NoosaCare had put in place.

“The positive response from residents, families and staff towards NoosaCare’s new restrictions and safety measures have been encouraging.”

