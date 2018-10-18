As complaints go this doesn't rate for Noosa residents

NOOSA'S property values used to set the last $35 million rates levy increased by 11 per cent, with just 47 new ratepayers added to help pay for services.

That equates to a meagre .15 per cent lift in ratepayer numbers from January to July this year.

Net rates and charges represent 70 per cent of council's total operating revenue.

Cr Brian Stockwell in the services committee meeting asked financial staff if there had been any increased level of public complaints due to the increases in valuations.

Noosa Council revenue services manger Kellie Seeleither said her department was worried about this prior to the issue of the rates, so the council sent out advice to every property owner who was not on the minimum general rate.

"At a snapshot, you could see, alright your rates went up 7.5 per cent, but you valuation actually went up 10 and a half per cent, or whatever it was for that particular property,” Ms Seeleither said.

"Customer service did not report a lot of people querying it (their rates levy), we certainly didn't get many in the rates department.

"I was actually a little surprised at that, given we had some of the bigger variations, and people did have increases much higher than the minimum general rate... I would have expected a few more.”

Cr Frank Pardon said he cannot remember the council "selling anyone up for not paying their rates” since he was elected in 1997.

"There may the odd one. We have kicked butt over time, I understand that.”

Ms Seeleither said while the council had taken possession for non-payment of rates during her employment, the council has hired an external debt collector and "we have taken some people to court”.

She said there were other properties on her list that would soon need action.

The council also will be collecting $3.3million for the state emergency management levy, for which the state paid the council more than $100,000 in administration fees.

"The tourism and economic levy was amended to include new categories for owner occupiers who are letting only part of their property, or letting their property during peak periods only,” Ms Seeleither said.

This reduced their rate to a third of that paid by property owners letting their entire property.

"The cap on the prompt payment discount was also removed, with discount for all properties now set at five per cent of the general rate,” she said.

Ms Seeleither said previously the discount was capped so residents could not save more than $100 every six months.