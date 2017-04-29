26°
Ashes buried in pot stolen after Noosa garage sale

Michele Sternberg | 29th Apr 2017 7:10 PM
STOLEN: A red Mr Lincoln Rose potted with the buried ashes of a woman's husband has been stolen following a weekend garage sale.
STOLEN: A red Mr Lincoln Rose potted with the buried ashes of a woman's husband has been stolen following a weekend garage sale.

A MAN'S ashes buried in a pot plant have been stolen from the front of a house following a weekend garage sale at a Noosa region home.

The decorative pot contained a pretty red Mr Lincoln Rose - as well as the ashes, unbeknown to the opportunistic thief.

On Saturday a distraught Susan Paynter posted a plea for the stolen pot plant to be returned on the Noosa Community Board Facebook page.

Ms Paynter said the red rose was located at the front door of her friend's house "well away from the garage sale”.

"She was asked once if it was for sale, which understandably she declined,” Ms Paynter said.

However the pot plant was later discovered missing.

The rose was potted along with the ashes of the woman's husband who died unexpectedly at a young age, Ms Paynter said.

"Her father potted this rose along with his ashes in a moving ceremony,” she said.

"Since then her father has also passed away which makes it even tougher.

"My friend is desperate to have her property returned, asking you please return it as discreetly as you removed it, ASAP.

"Whoever you are, have a heart and think about how you would feel if the shoe was on the other foot.”

A potted red rose plant containing the ashes of a Noosa woman's husband have been stolen following a weekend garage sale.

