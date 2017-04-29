26°
Ashes buried in pot stolen after Tewantin garage sale

Michele Sternberg | 29th Apr 2017 7:10 PM
STOLEN: A red Mr Lincoln Rose potted with the buried ashes of a woman's husband has been stolen following a weekend garage sale.
STOLEN: A red Mr Lincoln Rose potted with the buried ashes of a woman's husband has been stolen following a weekend garage sale.

A DISTRAUGHT widow is pleading for the return of her husband's ashes which were buried in a pot plant that was stolen from the front of her Tewantin house following a weekend garage sale.

The shiny beige pot contained a pretty red Mr Lincoln Rose - as well as the ashes of Stewart Luck who died six years ago of a heart attack at the age of 38.

"I can't believe it,” said his widow Mandy Luck.

"I just want it returned, no questions asked.

"I don't care who took it, I just want it back and in its place.”

To make matters worse the theft has coincided with Mr Luck's birthday which would have been on April 26.

Ms Luck said her father had potted the rose along with her husband's ashes in a moving ceremony and "dad has since passed away too which makes this even more upsetting”.

"The pot is quite large; almost a metre high. You would need a couple of people to lift it.”

The pot plant was located at the front door of the house, well away from the garage sale, but one man in his mid-40s or 50s did ask if it was for sale.

"I'm just assuming that the person who asked if it was for sale has taken it.

"Where it was located at the front door it wasn't visible if you were just driving past.

"There were so many people that day ... but I do remember he came very early in the day - within the first half hour - and he bought a few other things.

"That would have been about 7.30am and I would say he was middle-aged, about 40ish.”

Ms Luck is hoping to wake one morning to find the treasured pot plant has been returned quietly during the night.

Noosa News posted the news online on Saturday night and the Facebook post has been shared more than 25 times, reaching thousands of people in the wider Noosa region.

Anyone who notices a tall, shiny light beige pot containing a rose bush (which isn't in flower) that has appeared since April 22 should call police on 1800333000.

Topics:  noosa police red rose stolen ashes

