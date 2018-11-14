Star’s awkward Playboy bunny encounter

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Ashley Cole and Sharon Canu arrive at PrettyLittleThing X Hailey Baldwin at Catch on November 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Ex-England football star Ashley Cole turned up for a glitzy party in Los Angeles with his girlfriend - only to be sat opposite a Playboy bunny he slept with while his marriage to ex-wife, singer Cheryl Cole, was on the rocks.

The former Chelsea left back, 37, was pictured smiling with partner Sharon Canu on the red carpet as he attended the fashion launch bash for British company PrettyLittleThing, The Sun reports.

But he was seated on the same table as pin-up Melissa Howe - who claimed she and Ashley had a fling while Cheryl Cole was said to be considering reconciling their marriage.

Even worse for the football star, Melissa's twin sister Carla - who has previously admitted punching Ashley in the face during a drunken row - was also on the table.

A source told The Sun: "It was very awkward considering everything that has happened between Ashley, Melissa and her sister - but no-one wanted to cause a scene.

"Clearly the organisers hadn't done their homework on who would be attending and what their relationships were. Melissa was sat right opposite Ashley.

"When Ashley sat down at the table he glanced up and saw Melissa.

"The twins spent the rest of the night trying to avoid his gaze - and he didn't say a word to either of them."

The rooftop party was held at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles this week to celebrate a new PrettyLittleThing clothing launch from Hailey Baldwin - Justin Bieber's fiancee.

Cole and Italian model Canu were making their first red carpet appearance since the birth of their second baby Grace in February.

The Howe twins, 28, had been seated on the football icon's table - which had about 10 people on it - along with PrettyLittleThing's British co-founder Umar Kamani.

Also one their table was US rapper French Montana.

Melissa Howe claims she and Ashley once had a passionate fling.

Our source added: "Ashley looked extremely awkward. He stayed for a few hours then left."

Redhead Melissa previously told how she had a fling with Cole in 2011 - just as his ex-wife Cheryl was rumoured to be thinking of taking him back.

The model - who was a regular at the Playboy Mansion in California - claimed she was repeatedly whisked to Cole's mansion for romps and said: "We had sex all over the house."

They made even made love in the bed he used to share with popstar Cheryl, who had dumped him over his cheating.

Melissa's twin sister Carla told in 2015 how she punched Ashley three times in the face after he "got in her face" during a bust-up at a London club.

Defiant Carla, who claimed she gave the footballer a busted lip, said at the time: "I punched him hard three times. He deserved it."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission