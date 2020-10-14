Menu
Queensland Election 2020: Noosa candidates Tracey Bell-Henselin, Mark Denham, Sandy Bolton, James Blevin and Rhonda Prescott.
Politics

ASK NOW: Submit your questions for the Noosa election debate

Nadja Fleet
14th Oct 2020 9:00 AM

Dear readers,

The Queensland State Election is upon us and if you have a question for your candidate, this is your chance to ask.

The Daily and the Noosa Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be hosting and livestreaming a candidate debate for the seat of Noosa tonight.

The debate aims to equip our readers with the necessary information to make an informed decision when you cast your vote by October 31.

Want a candidate to answer your questions? Email scdaily@news.com.au.

How to watch the livestream

Full list of prepolling booth locations

FIND OUT: All the candidates locked in for your Coast seat.

Noosa could shape up to be an important seat on a state level.

Independent Sandy Bolton was elected to represent Noosa in State Government in 2017, a year after she narrowly missed out on becoming mayor in the local government elections.

As an Independent, Ms Bolton could be holding the power of balance if this election results in a hung parliament.

She will face off against Labor’s Mark Denham, LNP’s James Blevin and Rhonda Prescott from the Greens.

One Nation’s Tracey Bell-Henselin and Darrell Redford from the Animal Justice Party are also running for the seat.

Make an informed decision when you hit the polling booths on October 31 and visit tonight’s debate at the Sunshine Surf Club from 6pm. Register here.

You can also watch the debate live on sunshinecoastdaily.com.au.

The next livestream will be for Glass House, Thursday, October 15, at 7.30pm at sunshinecoastdaily.com.au.

