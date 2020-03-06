Menu
Clare Stewart shares, among other things, the story of an emotional gift she received from an unusual source.
News

Aspiring mayor receives emotional gift

Matt Collins
7th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
IT'S not every day you receive a heart warming present from a group of intimidating bikies.

But that's exactly what happened to Noosa Council mayoral candidate Clare Stewart.

In the lead up to the March 28 election, Ms Stewart took some time out from her busy campaigning to share with us a little about who she is away from the policies and politics.

In a segment titled, 'Five things you didn't know …' Clare shares with us, among other things, the story of an emotional gift she received from an unusual source.

"I was in hospital and my parents and I were attending mass on Christmas morning," she said.

"When we came out of mass we were surrounded by all these Kings Cross bikies and they were all holding gifts."

One of the young sons of the bikies came up to Clare with an oversized teddy bear.

"The little boy came over and handed me the teddy," she said.

"It was nearly as big as he was.

"His name was Jason and his dad's name was Skull," she said.

"I've still got that teddy and I've named it Skull in honour of the dad."

