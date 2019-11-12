Assistance available for Noosa fire victims

A burnt-out car, cabin and sheds owned by resident Thorsten Kels at Lake Cooroibah Road, Noosa, Monday, November 11, 2019. Thousands of residents have been evacuated over the weekend due to fires, the most on Saturday from a huge fire at Cooroibah, north of Noosa. (AAP Image/Rob Maccoll) NO ARCHIVING

FEDERAL grants of up to $1000 for adults and $400 for children who have suffered loss from the ongoing bushfires are now available for eligible Noosa residents through the activation of the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment, Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said.

“People whose home has been lost or directly damaged, or who have been seriously injured will be able to access the AGDRP, which is a non-means tested, one-off payment of $1000 for adults and $400 for children,” Mr O’Brien said

The Disaster Recovery Allowance has also been activated for people who have lost their income as a direct result of the fires, with income assistance for up to 13 weeks, equivalent to the maximum rate of Newstart Allowance or Youth Allowance.

“These bushfires have destroyed property and interrupted daily life for many people, and we know it will take some time for peoples’ lives to return to normal,” Mr O’Brien said.

“While the bushfire risk is still present in our Wide Bay communities, I urge all residents to take care and look out for each other, and heed all emergency warnings.”