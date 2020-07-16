At 87, new club president is no lazy Bones

At 87, most blokes are more interested in kicking back on their favourite lounge chair than putting their hand up to lead a community group, but Geoff Bone is different.

At the Rotary Club of Noosa Heads recent President's Changeover dinner, Mr Bone was sworn is as the club's new leader.

He could well be the oldest Rotary president in the country, but the passionate leader wasn't concerned.

"We don't know. There wouldn't be too many people my age take on that job," he said.

From creating driver training schools, to organising rodeos and music concerts, Mr Bone's 50 years in Rotary has been a hell of a ride.

As he celebrates the half century by accepting Noosa Heads' top job, he believes he is just as passionate as he has ever been.

"I've always been interested in helping others," Mr Bone said.

His first leadership role with Rotary was in 1974, when Darwin suffered widespread destruction from Cyclone Tracey.

"75 per cent of the population was shut off and had to be evacuated because the entire town was wiped out," Mr Bone said.

"In the aftermath, there was not much happening in the community apart from survival, so we bought a bit of joy to the area by organising concerts and a big rodeo."

At 87, Mr Bone was quick to thwart any talk of slowing down during his presidential role.

"It's my life, I've got no thoughts of standing down," he said.

"My legs are not as mobile as they used to be, but you don't need that.

"What I do is organise things, and I can do that from my office at home.

"I've got a good team of people who help me and that's the main thing."

Noosa Heads Rotary Club's newest project is attracting the next bunch of young leaders though the Rotaract program. Find out more here.