At a glance: Budget’s big ticket items for Coast

The Cooloola Great Walk at the Carlo Sand blow.

Queensland's big spending Budget delivered on Tuesday is forecast by the government to create around 5200 jobs in the Noosa, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions.

According to the Queensland Budget's regional guide, infrastructure projects for this area are worth $1.6 billion.

It said health spending totalled $5.2 billion and there was $219 million locked in for education facilities.

There will be $301.3 million for the Maroochydore Rd and Mons Rd interchanges on the Bruce Hwy at Forest Glen and $88 million spent on social housing.

There's also $5 million offered to the Sunshine Coast Council for the Sunshine Coast Stadium upgrade this year, subject to ongoing Federal Government support.

Noosa and Sunshine Coast's State Budget spend at a glance:

The Beerburrum to Nambour line is being upgraded.

Beerburrum to Nambour Rail upgrade stage 1: $38.9 million out of $550.8 million total spend for sections of the rail line between Beerburrum and Nambour stations.

Beerwah Community Meeting Place upgrade: $1.7 million this financial year to provide flexible meeting rooms.

Bells Creek arterial road project (11km)/Caloundra Rd/ Nicklin Way- Third Ave upgrades: Three road infrastructure projects worth $45.75 million will be fast-tracked. The Third Ave funding is subject to $7 million in federal funding. The funding will also deliver traffic lights at Caloundra Rd and Ridgewood Rd intersection.

Caloundra South new school: $26.6 million this financial year out of $68.2 million spend to build a new primary school.

Caloundra State School extension: $3.2 million over fours years to enhance the multipurpose hall.

Caloundra Panthers and Little Athletics: $550,000 this financial year to sporting upgrades.

Cooloola Great Walk upgrade: $1.5 million this financial year out of $2.5 million total to develop eco-accommodation and guided walks in co-operation of the Kabi Kabi people and developer CABN.

Conondale National Park Visitor Information upgrade: $100,000 out of a $2.8 million spend to upgrade the facility.

The Sunshine Coast Stadium is earmarked for a $5 million spend.

Cooroy Hinterland Adventure Playground upgrade: $921,968 this year out of overall $2.8 million spend for green and water themed play.

Cooroy replacement police station: An announced commitment to build a new police centre for the town.

Eumundi State School upgrade: $4.8 million spent this year out of $7 million total for a new building, housing eight general learning spaces.

Noosa District Netball refurbishment: $279,00 on four court upgrades out of $310,000 total.

Nambour General Hospital funding: $22.6 million this year out of overall $86.2 million total spend to meet its new role as a subacute facility.

Mooloolaba TAFE Cyber Security Training Centre upgrade: $2 million for a new operations centre.

Nambour replacement police station: $4.2 million out of $8.3 million to continue replacing this facility.

Sunshine Coast Stadium upgrade: $5 million out of $20 million state funding to Sunshine Coast Council for stadium works subject to ongoing Federal Government support.

Sunshine Coast Undersea Cable high speed data delivery: $15 million to be invested on the project with Sunshine Coast Council

Sunshine Coast University Hospital upgrade: $27.4 million this financial year to improve the facility.