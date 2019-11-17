Menu
This "cracking" shot of last night's storm off Noosa was taken by Garry North and posted on social media. Nice one Garry.
At last a little storm rain to sooth our fire situation, please, can we have some more …

Peter Gardiner
17th Nov 2019 6:16 AM

FINALLY a little “light” relief from the weather gods as the skies over Noosa opened up late yesterday afternoon to deliver some soothing storm rain.

Of course it would have been nice to have stayed around overnight to soak in the fire-ravaged areas of Cooroibah and Noosa North Shore, but we’ll take anything at the moment.

This "cracking" photo posted to social media by Garry North, who said: "The storm was heading over to the north shore, hopefully giving relief to our critters, and of course, our incredible fire services."

The BoM weather forecast indicates there is more of the same on the way today with a storm likely, possibly severe.

There is an 80 per cent chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening, but the top is still predicted to be a warm 32C. The storm clouds could roll in as early as late this morning. Winds north to north-westerly 15 to 25km/h shifting south to south-easterly 15 to 20km/h in the late evening.

Meanwhile, Noosa Council is sending its Community Recovery Hub team and its partners to the Noosa North Shore Tavern today, between 10am and 2pm.

Anyone impacted by the recent bushfires is encouraged to drop in for a chat with this “outreach team” or get info on the financial and psychological support available. #firerecovery #resilience

