At last job start is a SCC dunny deal

IT"S A GOER: At last the wait for the Designer Dunny is over. Contributed

IT IS Kenilworth's chance for a flush rather than a brush with greatness - a designer dunny to do the district proud.

Sunshine Coast Council can no longer hold on - it is starting work on the architecturally flowing upgrade to Isaac Moore Park this month.

The Kenilworth Designer Dunny competition received entries from around Australia and the world and the winning entry, Canistrum, was designed by Maleny architectural illustrator and animator Michael Lennie.

Council has since worked with Mr Lennie and project architects Mode to develop construction plans to fulfil Michael's vision and meet the project's budget.

Division 10 Councillor Greg Rogerson has championed the $600,000 project from its inception and was a member of the competition judging panel.

"Canistrum serves a dual purpose of being a striking architectural feature and a public amenities facility,'' Cr Rogerson said "It will attract interest in, and visitors to, Kenilworth while delivering the community's wishes for public toilets within Isaac Moore Park

"This project is the result of successful collaboration between community and council and a great example of thinking outside the box when delivering public buildings in rural communities.

"Canistrum demonstrates the depth of commitment and passion we all have for this healthy, smart and creative region.”

The project, to be completed by late 2019, was funded through council's 2018-19 $370 million capital works program.