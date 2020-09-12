At last the (David Low) Way is almost clear

The Orealla Cres at Sunrise Beach bridge ready to make way for a new overpass.

After months of detours David Low Way motorists at Sunrise Beach are finally going to have a clear run along the busy coastal feeder road.

Noosa Council hopes Monday will see the finishing touches of the $3.8 million Orealla Crescent Bridge replacement with an afternoon reopening.

The final line marking is expected to take place on Monday after 190 tonnes of asphalt was laid prior to the wet weather setting in yesterday, weather permitting.

Local residents have had to put up with up to 12,000 vehicles a day detouring past their homes since replacement of the bridge started mid-May.

Workers start to get a move on with the Sunrise Bridge replacement on David Low Way.

The bridge workers will have completed the major works in just under four months, first demolishing the ageing concrete bridge then installing nine concrete decks for a wider, stronger bridge.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said this was a landmark project and thanked local residents for their patience during a “very disruptive period”.

“It’s never easy rebuilding a new bridge on a busy road which is used by 12,000 vehicles a day,” Cr Stewart said.

“Contractors and staff have worked diligently to deliver the project as quickly as possible,” she said.

Once the bridge reopens, the underpass on Orealla Cres will remain closed until all works are completed.

The replacement structure was jointly funded by the Australian Government and Noosa Council.