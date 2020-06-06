At last we can make a splash again

Eumundi Aquatic Centre is set to reopen under strict guidelines.

Eumundi Aquatic Centre is set to reopen under strict guidelines.

EUMUNDI’S road back to a routine life goes a step further as the town aquatic centre is set to reopen on Saturday June 13.

As well such centres as Coolum-Peregian, Cotton Tree, Eumundi, Kawana, Nambour and Palmwoods aquatic centres will also reopen.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said the State Government’s release of its industry plan for aquatic centres has made that possible.

“This is welcome news for our entire community and, like many other business owners, our aquatic centre operators who have been doing it tough during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cr Jamieson said.

“This means mums and bubs classes can recommence, seniors’ fitness sessions can start up again and swimmers can participate in their weekly squad sessions.

“I urge all residents to contact the aquatic centres directly to understand the impact that the industry plan may have on regular scheduling.

“COVID Safe measures must be in place in accordance with the Swimming Pool and Aquatic Centre Industry COVID Safe Plan released by the Queensland Government today.

“This will set the precedent for their timetables for lessons and lane availability.

“The pools are being heated, the lane ropes are out and dedicated staff are working around the clock to welcome patrons back on 13 June.”

The Industry Plan includes the following key guidelines:

Patrons of school age or younger that use swimming pools and accompanying facilities for training, education and general use purposes may do so provided buffer zones are managed between adult patrons and children.

Swimming lessons can resume with instructor-led classes in the water. Social distancing will apply where practical but the safety and hands-on nature of learn-to-swim education is recognised and approved.

For adult patrons – indoor/outdoor pools: capacity limited to a maximum of one person per 10 square metres of water surface area.

Venues with multiple pools/spaces can have multiple groups of 20 for adults and larger groups of children so long as social distance between groups is observed and patron details are recorded and kept.

As well renovations and refurbishments are complete with the Eumundi Aquatic Centre with repairs to the storage shed and learn-to-swim pool plastic curtains.