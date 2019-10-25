Athlete shines silver against ‘fierce’ competition

SUCCESS: Nathan Glarvey is the proud winner of a silver medal from his cycling efforts at the recent INAS Global Games in Brisbane.

SUCCESS: Nathan Glarvey is the proud winner of a silver medal from his cycling efforts at the recent INAS Global Games in Brisbane.

YOU couldn’t wipe the smile off Nathan Glarvey’s face if you tried after the Cooroy local recently became an international silver medallist.

Earlier this month, Mr Glarvey represented Australia in cycling at the INAS Global Games in Brisbane, an international event for people with an intellectual disability.

Against “fierce” coemption, the 41-year-old came home with a silver medal for the 60km team time trial.

“It was really fierce competition, the surging started straight away,” he said.

“We were two minutes and 14 seconds off gold.”

Mr Glarvey also placed fifth in both the 60km road race and 10km time trial, the latter as the first Australian to cross the line.

Nathan Glarvey recently competed in the INAS Global Games.

While competing was a thrill, Mr Glarvey said the best moment of the games was walking for Australia in the opening ceremony.

“The opening ceremony, walking through Queen Street Mall and into Town Hall, that was the best part.”

Mr Glarvey was proud of his efforts on track, especially considering cycling, and the velodrome, is a relatively new venture for the successful Ironman and runner.

“There is plenty of room for improvement.”

“I need more training, more practice, I was almost at that gold.”

The new silver medallist was set to compete in the upcoming Noosa Triathlon but has had to opt out as he will now work to compete in a national velodrome competition for people with a disability.