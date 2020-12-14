Menu
A 36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shocking unit fire.
Crime

Attempted murder charge following building fire

by Kara Sonter, Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 6:45 PM
A man has been charged with attempted murder following investigations into a building fire at Yeronga Sunday.

In the early hours of Sunday morning emergency services were called to a unit that was on fire in Cowper St.

A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane
Police evacuated neighbouring residents before the fire was brought under control.

Dutton Park detectives have since arrested a 36-year-old Mount Gravatt East man who has been charged with attempted murder (domestic violence offence), arson (domestic violence offence) and three counts of wilful damage.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police said an investigation into the blaze was continuing.

Emergency accommodation has been arranged for residents of the building.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

